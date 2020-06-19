Navy will not reinstate aircraft carrier captain who sounded alarm on coronavirus

Captain Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, addresses the crew during an all-hands call on the ship's flight deck in the eastern Pacific Ocean December 19, 2019.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy announced Friday that the service will not reinstate Capt. Brett Crozier, who sounded the alarm about a growing coronavirus outbreak aboard an aircraft carrier, a reversal from a previous recommendation.

In April, the Navy's top officer recommended that Crozier be reinstated to his command on the USS Theodore Roosevelt after he was relieved following a messy string of events that also resulted in the resignation of then-acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly.

"Had I known then, what I know today, I would not have made that recommendation," Chief of Naval Operations Mike Gilday said Friday at the Pentagon.

Gilday determined that Crozier should not be recommended for further command.

"It is clear to me following this investigation, Capt. Crozier did not act according to the standards I expect of our commanding officers – to adapt in the face of adversity, exercise ingenuity and creativity in crisis, demonstrate resilience, communicate effectively up the chain of command, and to take bold and appropriate action early and often," Gilday wrote.

Gilday also said Friday that the Navy would delay the promotion of Rear Adm. Stuart Baker, who is responsible for the strike group that included the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier.