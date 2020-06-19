Who is Kim Yo Jong? The North Korean leader's little sister could be moving to bigger things, analysts say

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un (L) and sister Kim Yo Jong attend the Inter-Korean Summit at the Peace House on April 27, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea.

Kim Yo Jong appears to be stepping out on her own recently — without her elder brother, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by her side — which analysts said may indicate that she could be moving into a bigger role within the country's leadership structure.

In the last week, Pyongyang has issued threats and directives under the younger Kim's name alone — a development analysts said was striking.

"We're seeing a lot of big statements coming out of Kim Yo Jong," said John Park, director of the Korea Project at the Harvard Kennedy School. This indicates that her role is not just ceremonial and that she has been "chronically underestimated," he added.

The elder Kim sibling's complete absence is particularly significant, said Miha Hribernik, head of Asia, risk insight at Verisk Maplecroft.

"By letting his sister Kim Yo-jong lead the highly visible charge against the South, he is likely laying the groundwork for her elevation to a more senior position within the regime," Hribernik wrote in a note this week before North Korea blew up its joint liaison office with South Korea.

There's precedent for this since Kim Jong Un notably led the bombardment of South Korea's Yeonpyeong Island in 2010 in order to boost his standing with the military before taking over as Supreme Leader in 2011, Hribernik noted.

Little is known about Kim Yo Jong, but it is well documented that she spent some time in Switzerland with her brother Kim Jong Un. Both were born to the same mother, a consort to the late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.