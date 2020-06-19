U.S. coronavirus cases surge by more than 27,700 in a day as 7-day average jumps 15% from week ago

As Phase One of reopening begins in Northern Virginia, a waitress with a face mask to protect against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) serves diners at a restaurant in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., May 29, 2020. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

The U.S. reported more than 27,700 coronavirus cases on Thursday as the average number of daily new cases steadily grows compared to recent months of decline, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday, the nation's seven-day average of new Covid-19 cases increased more than 15% compared to a week ago, according to Hopkins data. Cases are growing by 5% or more in 27 states across the U.S., including Arizona, Texas, California and Oklahoma.

New cases hit a peak of 31,630, based on a seven-day average, on April 10 before steadily falling to an eight-week low in late May. But the average showed an increase in the last week. Arizona, Florida, California, South Carolina and Texas all reported record-high single-day increases in coronavirus cases on Thursday as the states continue to ramp up testing and the virus reaches new communities. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, warned on Thursday that several states in the South and West are "on the cusp of losing control." Meanwhile, 17 states and Washington D.C. have reported declines in cases, including Connecticut, New Jersey and New York, once considered the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S. Research shows that it can take anywhere from five to 12 days for people to show symptoms from the coronavirus, which could delay reporting. The case numbers also depend on the methodology of local state health departments and can fluctuate based on the level of testing conducted.

Coronavirus hospitalizations, like new cases and deaths, are considered a key measure of the outbreak because it helps scientists gauge how severe it may be. Hospitalizations from Covid-19 were growing in 12 states as of Thursday, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by the Covid Tracking Project. States like Texas have reported record-breaking spikes in hospitalizations, up more than 84% since Memorial Day. "The possibility that things could flare up again and produce a resurgence of Covid-19 that would be a stress on our health-care system is still very real," Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, said Tuesday during a press briefing.