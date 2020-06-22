Two Trump campaign staffers who attended Tulsa rally test positive for coronavirus

President Donald J. Trump speaks during a "Make America Great Again!" rally at the BOK Center on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Tulsa, OK.

Two members of a campaign advance team who attended President Donald Trump's rally in Oklahoma on Saturday have tested positive for the coronavirus, the campaign said Monday.

The new test results bring the tally of advance team members for the Tulsa event who have tested positive for Covid-19 up to eight. The six earlier positive tests of advance members occurred just before the event. Two of the positive tests were of Secret Service agents.

The number of people connected to the event who test positive is expected to rise, NBC News reported, citing campaign and and law enforcement officials.

"After another round of testing for campaign staff in Tulsa, two additional members of the advance team tested positive for the coronavirus," said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh on Monday.

"These staff members attended the rally but were wearing masks during the entire event. Upon the positive tests, the campaign immediately activated established quarantine and contact tracing protocols," Murtaugh said.

Trump reportedly was furious on Saturday afternoon when news broke that a half dozen members of the advance team had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Attendees of the event were required to sign a waiver releasing Trump and his campaign of any liability if they became ill after the rally.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.