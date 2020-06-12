Hillary Clinton to Trump: Don't hold Tulsa campaign rally if you need coronavirus liability waiver

Hillary Clinton zinged President Donald Trump on Friday for requiring attendees at his planned rally in Oklahoma to waive their rights to sue his campaign if they catch the coronavirus at the event.

"If your rallies come with a liability waiver, you shouldn't be holding them," Clinton tweeted.

The rally is scheduled for June 19 at 19,000-seat Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa.

The campaign rally will be Trump's first since March 2 in North Carolina, just before the coronavirus pandemic began triggering lockdowns of businesses and social events in the United States.

A registration form for the rally says, "By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present."

"By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.," as well as the rally site or organizers, "liable for any illness or injury."

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday that while she did not have specific information on health precautions for the event, "we will ensure that everyone who goes is safe."