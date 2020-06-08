New York City cop may be criminally charged for shoving woman at George Floyd protest, report says

Dounya Zayer films NYPD officer pushing her, later tweets from hospital bed. Source: Dounya Zayer

The Brooklyn district attorney is considering filing criminal charges as early Tuesday against a New York City police officer for violently shoving a woman to the ground during protests related to the death of George Floyd, WNBC New York reported Monday. The police officer, identified by elected officials as Vincent D'Andraia from the 73rd precinct, was seen on a video of the May 29 incident using his hands to toss the woman, Dounya Zayer, several feet toward a curb on a Brooklyn street. The cop then walked off, with a police supervisor directly behind him. "I am in pain. My head hurts. I haven't slept in three days. And I cannot stop throwing up," Zayer said last week. "But I am trying everything in my power to hold myself together for the people who are depending on me to speak on the situation."

Protesters gather on Sunday June 7th as protests continue for Black Lives Matter over the death of George Floyd in New York City. Dan Mangan | CNBC

Zayer said she was treated for a seizure and a concussion at a hospital after the cop shoved her. "He did this in front of his lieutenant and multiple other officers who watched me hit the ground. One even looked back to make sure I was still on the ground, and they continued walking," Zayer said last week. "Not one officer tried to help me, and not one officer tried to stop the officer who assaulted me." D'Andraia already has been suspended by the NYPD for the incident, one of a number that have led to complaints that the city's police officers have used excessive force in dealing with protestors for the past two weeks. The Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents NYPD officers, called the expected charges against D'Andraia the result of "mob-rule" justice, according to Jonathan Dienst, the NBC reporter who tweeted news of the case Monday.