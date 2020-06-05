George Floyd case: Maryland cops hunt bicyclist who attacked group over protest flyers

Police in Maryland are hunting a white male bicyclist for an attack on a group of young adults posting flyers on a bike trail about protests related to George Floyd, the black, unarmed man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes on Memorial Day.

The burly man is seen in a dramatic video having already taken the group's flyers, and then violently grabbing the arm of a small 19-year-old woman in the group and wrenching what appeared to be blue straps used for hanging up the flyers off of her wrist.

As he does so, a female companion of the woman frantically yells, "Do not touch her!"

The cyclist is then seen on the video angrily walking over to his bike when "he sees me recording him and sees the fact that I recorded him as he was doing that, and he grabs his bike and he runs it into me and pins me to the ground," a man who was with the two women told NBC 4 Washington.

"He pretty much screamed at us. He was saying, 'F--- you. You guys [are] inciting riots.' He kept saying we're 'deviants.' I'm not sure exactly what he meant by that," the man, who requested anonymity, told the television station.

The attack occurred June 1 on the Capital Crescent Trail in Bethesda, Maryland, just north of the border with Washington, D.C, according to police.

The group of three adults, the two teen women and the man, were putting up flyers promoting the protests about Floyd when they bicyclist accosted them, according to the man who spoke with NBC 4 Washington.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh on Friday tweeted that Maryland-National Capital Park Police "have a strong suspect as a result" of members of the public viewing the video.

But Frosh cautioned in his tweet, "please don't name individuals & risk harm to innocent people."

CNBC is aware of at least two people who were identified by Twitter users as the man seen in the video who have been ruled out as being the bicyclist by police agencies.

Four now-former Minneapolis police officers have been charged in connection with Floyd's death, which occurred after one of the cops, Derek Chauvin, knelt on the 46-year-old's neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest on suspicion of using counterfeit currency. Floyd repeatedly said, "I can't breathe" as he was restrained by police.

Chauvin, 44, is charged with second- and third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

The other three officers, J. Alexander Kueng, 26, Thomas Lane, 37, and 34-year-old Tou Thao, are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.