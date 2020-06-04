Bail set at up to $1 million for three ex-Minneapolis police officers charged with abetting alleged murder of George Floyd

Three now-former Minneapolis police officers had bails set at up to $1 million at their arraignment Thursday in court on charges of aiding and abetting a fourth cop in the alleged murder of George Floyd, a black man whose Memorial Day death while in their custody has led to more than a week of protests nationwide over police brutality.
With certain conditions, the three men could be released on bail of $750,000 apiece, Judge Paul Scoggin said, before ordering them to next appear in court on June 29.
Those conditions are not working in any law enforcement capacity, surrendering firearms, voiding their firearm permits, having no contact with Floyd's family, and agreeing to waive extradition should they leave state.
The hearing in Hennepin County Court came a day after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison charged the men: J. Alexander Kueng, 26, Thomas Lane, 37, and 34-year-old Tou Thao. None of the men entered pleas to the charges.
At the same time as the hearing, a memorial for Floyd, one of several planned, was being held in downtown Minneapolis.
The trio of men who appeared in court had assisted another Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, in arresting the 46-year-old Floyd on May 25 on suspicion of making a purchase with a counterfeit $20 bill to make a purchase.
Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, during which Floyd said repeatedly, "I can't breathe."
Chauvin, 44, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Thomas Plunkett, a defense attorney for Kueng, in arguing for bail as low as $50,000, offered condolences to Floyd's family at the arraignment,.
Plunkett said that Kueng was a brand-new officer, who had not even complete his third shift when the arrest of Floyd happened.
The lawyers said that Kueng told his fellow cops, "You shouldn't do this" during the incident.
Lane's lawyer, Earl Gray, also asked for bail as low as $50,000, noting that right after the incident, he gave a statement to investigators.
Lane asked Chauvin during the arrest twice "shall we roll him over?" in reference to Floyd.
Gray, noting that Chauvin was a training officer, asked the judge: "What is my client supposed to do other than follow what the training officer said?"
The lawyer also said that Lane had got into an ambulance with Floyd and performed CPR in an effort to revive him.
"Is CPR probable cause for aiding and abetting a felony?" Gray asked.
Ellison added the second-degree murder charge against Chauvin on Wednesday, when he lodged the first charges of any kind against the three other men: aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
All four officers were fired a day after Floyd died, when graphic video of his arrest went viral.
Ellison, in announcing the charges Wednesday, said, "We are here today because George Floyd is not here."
"George Floyd mattered. He was loved. His family was important. His life had value," Ellison said. "And we will seek justice for him and for you," Ellison said. He noted that winning the cases "will not be an easy thing. Winning a conviction will be hard."
U.S. Attorney General William Barr at a press conference Thursday noted that the U.S. Justice Department and FBI are "conducting a parallel and independent investigation into possible violations of federal civil rights laws."
Barr said that President Donald Trump "has directed me to spare no effort" in that probe.
He also said that "the video of the police conduct in this video, as I said before, is harrowing."
"When you watch it and imagine that one of your own loved ones was being treated this way and begging for their lives, it is impossible for any normal human being not to be struck to the heart with horror," Barr said.
Barr called Thursday "a day of mourning" for Floyd.
"And the day is coming soon, I am confident, when justice will be served," he added.
"George Floyd's death was not the first of its kind, and it exposes concerns that reach far beyond this particular case. While the vast majority of police officers do their job bravely and righteously, it is undeniable that many African-Americans lack confidence in our American criminal justice system. This must change."
