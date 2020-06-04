Bail set at up to $1 million for three ex-Minneapolis police officers charged with abetting alleged murder of George Floyd

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by him and the other Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Kueng, Lane and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin.

Three now-former Minneapolis police officers had bails set at up to $1 million at their arraignment Thursday in court on charges of aiding and abetting a fourth cop in the alleged murder of George Floyd, a black man whose Memorial Day death while in their custody has led to more than a week of protests nationwide over police brutality.

With certain conditions, the three men could be released on bail of $750,000 apiece, Judge Paul Scoggin said, before ordering them to next appear in court on June 29.

Those conditions are not working in any law enforcement capacity, surrendering firearms, voiding their firearm permits, having no contact with Floyd's family, and agreeing to waive extradition should they leave state.

The hearing in Hennepin County Court came a day after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison charged the men: J. Alexander Kueng, 26, Thomas Lane, 37, and 34-year-old Tou Thao. None of the men entered pleas to the charges.

At the same time as the hearing, a memorial for Floyd, one of several planned, was being held in downtown Minneapolis.

The trio of men who appeared in court had assisted another Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, in arresting the 46-year-old Floyd on May 25 on suspicion of making a purchase with a counterfeit $20 bill.

Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, during which Floyd said repeatedly, "I can't breathe."