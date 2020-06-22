Joel Schumacher, director of 'St. Elmo's Fire,' 'The Lost Boys' and two Batman films, dead at 80

Joel Schumacher speaks at a conversation with Joel Schumacher featuring Kiefer Sutherland during the 2014 Hamptons International Film Festival on October 11, 2014 in East Hampton, New York.

Joel Schumacher, the costume designer-turned-director famous for films including "St. Elmo's Fire," "The Lost Boys" and two "Batman" films, died in New York City Monday after a year-long battle with cancer. He was 80.

Schumacher was born in New York City and attended Parsons and the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. While he started his career in the fashion industry, Schumacher ultimately decided to pursue a career in filmmaking.

He moved to Los Angeles and worked as a costume designer before transitioning to directing, writing and producing.

Schumacher is probably most well known for his work on "St. Elmo's Fire," a coming of age film featuring Brat Pack actors Rob Lowe and Emilio Estevez, as well as "The Lost Post," a horror comedy about young vampires in California starring Kiefer Sutherland.

He went on to direct two Batman films, "Batman Forever" and "Batman and Robin."

While the Val Kilmer-led "Batman Forever" had the highest-grossing opening weekend of 1995, the follow-up "Batman and Robin," which featured George Clooney as the caped crusader, was widely panned.

Schumacher also directed the film adaptation of "The Phantom of the Opera," "The Number 23" and two episodes of the first season of Netflix's "House of Cards."

Throughout his career, Schumacher developed a reputation for spotting young talent. He cast young stars like Sutherland, Colin Farrell and Matthew McConaughey in their first major film roles.