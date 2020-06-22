NASCAR president vows person responsible for putting noose in Bubba Wallace's garage will be 'banned for life'

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 McDonald's Chevrolet, wears a "I Can't Breath - Black Lives Matter" T-shirt under his fire suit in solidarity with protesters around the world taking to the streets after the death of George Floyd on May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis, Minnesota police, stands during the national anthem prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 07, 2020 in Hampton, Georgia.

NASCAR president Steve Phelps on Monday vowed that whoever hung a noose in Bubba Wallace's garage stall at the Talladega Speedway in Lincoln, Alabama will be "caught and dealt with swiftly and severely."

"Unequivocally, the person who did this act will be banned for life. I don't care who they are, they will not be here," Phelps said.

Earlier Monday, federal authorities — including the U.S. Attorney's office, the FBI and the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division — said they were reviewing the incident. "Regardless of whether federal charges can be brought, this type of action has no place in our society," U.S. Attorney Jay Town said in a statement.

In a call with reporters, Phelps went over some of the details of the incident, adding that the Birmingham FBI had been notified and were currently on site investigating.

"This is a difficult time for our sport but we are going to react swiftly and again we're going to use all the means, resources at our disposal and of those of the FBI to make sure this person or persons are caught and dealt with swiftly and severely," Phelps said.

"This is a very serious act and we take it such. We will do everything in our power that whoever did this comes to light," Phelps added.

Phelps said investigators were looking at camera footage in the garage and who could have had access to the area.

"We have a very small number of people that are in the footprint (of the garage), only essential personnel there ... We'll review the entire list with the FBI about who had access at that particular time," Phelps said.

Approximately 5,000 fans were allowed into the venue at Talladega on Sunday for the race, a fraction of typical races due to NASCAR's gradual reopening from the pandemic. The race ended up being postponed until Monday due to rain.

This incident comes after NASCAR announced on June 10 that they would ban the Confederate flag at its events.