San Francisco pushes for state approval to reopen barbershops, outdoor bars ahead of schedule

San Francisco officials are seeking state approval to accelerate the city's reopening of some businesses such as bars, barbershops and nail salons as soon as next week, Mayor London Breed announced Monday.

The city has sent a request to the state to move into its next phase of reopening on June 29, rather than mid-July as was previously scheduled, Breed said. She added that if the state approves the request, that will allow zoos, outdoor swimming pools, outdoor bars, hair salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, nail salons and museums to reopen next week.

Key health indicators such as the number of hospitalizations and new cases must remain stable for the city to follow through with the plan, Breed said.

"Thanks to San Franciscans' efforts to follow health requirements, wear face coverings, and practice social distancing, our COVID-19 health indicators are in a good place and we can continue reopening our city," Breed said in a statement. "We know a lot of businesses and residents are struggling financially, and this next step will help get more San Franciscans back to work while still balancing safety."

Breed's office said the decision to allow more businesses to reopen is driven by the city's success in hitting key health indicators used to measure progress in combating the coronavirus. The five health indicators are: local hospital capacity, the number of daily new cases, testing capacity, ability to conduct contact tracing and the supply of personal protective equipment.

The announcement comes as overall statewide cases in California are on the rise. The state has reported more than 178,000 confirmed cases, according to the California Department of Public Health, but nearly half of those cases are concentrated in Los Angeles County. San Francisco has reported just 3,000 confirmed cases, according to the state.