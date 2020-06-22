The 2021 Golden Globes postponed over coronavirus concerns

Taron Egerton poses in the press room during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has postponed the 2021 Golden Globes ceremony amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony will now take place Feb. 28 instead of its previous January date. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are still slated to host the event, which will air on NBC.

The HFPA said it will provide further details about eligibility, voting and nomination announcements in the coming weeks.

The Golden Globes is the latest awards show to be displaced due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Academy Awards has been pushed to April 2021, The Creative Arts Emmys will be hosted virtually and the 2020 Tony Awards were also displaced.

For now, the Television Academy still plans to hold the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 20, but it is still trying to determine how to host the event safely.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.