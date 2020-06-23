Colleges cut academic programs in the face of budget shortfalls due to Covid-19

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, some things may never be the same. A liberal arts education could be one of them.

As colleges and universities across the country face extreme financial distress, some institutions are cutting the academic programs that were once central to a well-rounded education.

In early June, the University of Alaska system announced it will cut 39 academic departments in all, including degree programs in sociology, creative writing, chemistry and environmental science.

"The university is facing immediate and significant financial headwinds," President Jim Johnsen said on a conference call with reporters.

Elmira College in New York said it is eliminating a number of academic programs, including American studies, classical studies, economics, international studies, music, philosophy and religion, and Spanish and Hispanic studies, in addition to cutting several athletic teams and reducing staff by 20%.