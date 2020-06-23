GOP senator says federal government must provide schools extra funding to reopen this fall

Sen. Lamar Alexander told CNBC on Tuesday the federal government should provide additional funding to schools and colleges to help them reopen for in-person class this fall.

"The surest step back to normalcy in our country is when 70 [million], 75 million college and high school and elementary school students go back to school," the Tennessee Republican said on "Squawk Box." "If we need more money for that, I'm for that."

Alexander's comments come as lawmakers in Washington debate the need for further additional relief packages to offset the impact of Covid-19 in the U.S.

Schools need funding to help cover services such as expanding busing, as well as personal protective equipment and coronavirus testing, Alexander said. "We should spend that money for schools and for colleges."

"There is a risk of going back to school," Alexander acknowledged. "In my view, there is a greater risk of not going back to school and the damage it will do to the children, and to the parents and to the economy."