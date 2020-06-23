Singapore heads for general election as Prime Minister Lee advises president to dissolve parliament

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday said he has advised the country's president to dissolve parliament — a move that will pave the way for a general election to be held in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak.

The ruling People's Action Party has governed the Southeast Asian city state since 1959, before the country's independence in 1965. In the previous election in 2015, the party swept 83 out of the 89 contested seats.

The number of parliamentary seats contested in the upcoming election is expected to increase to 93, as recommended by the country's Electoral Boundaries Review Committee.

Speculation of a looming general election has mounted in recent weeks as the Southeast Asian country earlier this month started to lift restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Last week, Singapore eased most of its partial lockdown measures, allowing almost all economic activity to resume.

Singapore has been the worst hit Asian country by the coronavirus outbreak. The country's health ministry preliminarily confirmed 119 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 42,432 since the outbreak.

