Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Micron, Peloton & more

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, smiles during a demonstration of the newly released Apple products following the launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, September 12, 2018.

UBS raised its price target on the stock and that Apple's fall launch is shaping up to be strong.

"Our supply chain work and UBS' Asia team's procurement model suggests June may be tracking better as strong iPhone SE2 is more than offsetting channel bleed for older models ahead of builds for Fall launch, so we increase our June iPhone estimate from 30MM to 34MM units. For launch, the supply chain is preparing for late Sept launch. ... .We also believe Wearables demand should recover strongly post COVID-19 as consumer discretionary spend shifts from leisure/retail to technology. Lastly, the stock has rallied significantly, but history suggests the stock has consistently outperformed the S&P500 on a 3mo forward basis through the entirely of the summer months."

