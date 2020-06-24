Indonesian ride-hailing firm Gojek cuts 9% of staff

Gojek drivers wearing protective masks wait for a customer along a road in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek announced on Tuesday it would lay off 9% of its employees, or 430 workers, and close down its lifestyle services arm, GoLife.

A spokesman said the company would "prioritise its high-impact core businesses of payments, transport and food delivery in a long-term response to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that the firm would announce layoffs, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Gojek said it was cutting 9% of its employee headcount, with the layoffs being primarily in its lifestyle division, which offered cleaning and massage services.

Shutting the units is expected to have a knock-on impact on contractors providing services to GoLife, which numbered around 60,000 in 2019.

The startup said it would also close down the food courts it operates, known as GoFood festivals.