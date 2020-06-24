Peloton hits record, and chart indicates another 28% rally ahead

Peloton keeps pedaling higher: Its shares were up 3.5% in Wednesday's premarket.

The exercise bike maker's stock has rallied more than 100% this quarter, benefiting from the stay-at-home and workout-from-home trend. Cowen upped its price target to a Street high of $70 on Tuesday, calling it a pioneer in the space.

Todd Gordon, managing director of Ascent Wealth Partners, agrees with Cowen that Peloton can continue its run.

"This company was a first mover. It succeeded in the online fitness and social communities, unlike the other ones [with] hardware offerings like GoPro and Fitbit that I don't think capitalized. They have a loyal customer base, high retention levels, and good margins from the subscription business," Gordon said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday.

Gordon adds that its chart supports the bullish fundamental picture.

"Following that breakout above $35, they're following a higher channel support, and I agree with Cowen — they don't face technical resistance until the $70s," he said.

A move to $70 implies 28% upside from Tuesday's close. It has already rallied 210% off March lows.