The Fed said it could supply the economy with $2.3 trillion. It hasn't come close so far

When the coronavirus pandemic locked up capital markets and pulled the economy into recession, the Federal Reserve took aim with a $2.3 trillion bazooka to try to help. Thus far, though, the central bank has only fired off surprisingly few rounds. In the three months since a slew of programs were announced, the Fed has loaned out just $143 billion, or a mere 6.2% of its total firepower. The most ambitious initiative, the Main Street Lending Program, has yet to make a loan, according to the most recent Fed balance sheet data, though officials expect that to change in a matter of days. As for the rest of the measures, from municipal lending to corporate credit to the Fed's role in the Paycheck Protection Program, there are several likely explanations for why what was supposed to be an infusion of cash into the economy instead has been a comparative trickle. One is simply that the programs, particularly in the case of Main Street, are complicated and have proven difficult to launch as the Fed gathers feedback and works through logistics. Another is that there is simply less demand from entities that are finding other ways to make do. And on that same point, the notion that the U.S. economy is recovering more quickly than expected from a recession that began in February has negated the need for the arsenal that the Fed launched starting in March. "The economy is getting better, so you're not seeing as many firms short of cash as you'd seen in March and April," said Yiming Ma, an assistant finance professor at the University of Columbia Business School. "Some of the terms are just not very attractive to firms who potentially do need the funds." Slowness in getting out of the gate is not unique to the Main Street program.

'Relatively unattractive' terms

The Fed has doled out just $16 billion through a municipal lending facility that has a $500 billion capacity. The central bank's role in the Payroll Protection Program, which has loaned out $515 billion through the Small Business Administration, has come to just $57 billion in loans it makes to banks that participate in the PPP. Purchases of corporate bonds have come to $7 billion so far and the Fed also has yet to make any loans through the new version of its Term Asset-Backed Loan Facility, even as the corporate credit programs have a ceiling of $850 billion. The Fed has loaned out $25.6 billion through its money market facility. Fed watchers had expected that with all the firepower at the central banks disposal, the asset holdings would expand the balance sheet from its pre-crisis levels below $4 trillion to as much as $10 trillion.

Instead, last week saw a modest contraction in the balance sheet, possibly indicative that "the rollout of the new 13(3) lending facilities has so far been a disappointment," Andrew Hunter, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said in a note. (Section 13(3) of the Federal Reserve Act gives the central bank its emergency lending powers.) "That partly reflects the logistical challenges the Fed has faced in trying to roll out so many new tools at once," Hunter added. "But there are also early signs that demand for the new facilities has been relatively muted, perhaps because the terms on offer have proved relatively unattractive." On the Main Street program in particular, the Boston Fed, which is administering the program, is reporting robust demand from businesses so far. However, the interest from banks has been considerably less. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said Friday that about 200 institutions have registered for participation out of nearly 4,500 commercial banks across the U.S. That's come even though Main Street terms have been adjusted to where the Fed now will assume 95% of the loan amounts, which are targeted to range from $250,000 to $300 million for businesses with fewer than 15,000 employees. "Many more lenders have inquired about the program and attended our outreach sessions, so we anticipate that many institutions will register for the program given its benefits to them, their customers, and the markets where they operate," Boston Fed spokesman Joel Werkema said in response to an email inquiry. "Lenders have a vested interest in the resilience of the businesses in their market, and this program gives them a way to help bridge those businesses that were sound before the pandemic to better days."

Still time to change

Market enthusiasm remains for Main Street, despite the logistical hangups in getting it started. One issue cited as problematic are the payment terms — 3% above the LIBOR overnight lending rate, which some say is too low a return for banks and too high a premium for troubled borrowers. "Should the uptake not be what the central bankers want, there is ample room for reform of the program's basics," Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM, said in a note. "The creation of the Main Street Lending Program represents the first modern attempt to create a market for firms that constitute the beating heart of the real economy." The municipal facilities also have seen relatively low levels of interest, possibly because short-term loans aren't much use to cash-strapped state and local governments that will have longer-range challenges to balance their books. In addition to ramping up Main Street, the Fed also is continuing its intervention in the corporate bond market and now is getting ready to add individual bonds to a portfolio of exchange-traded funds it already has started to accumulate. Those purchases thus far have involved bonds already on the market; a primary market facility has yet to begin. In the meantime, the Fed is scooping up government and agency debt, with minimum purchases of $120 billion a month. Still, Hunter said that if tepid interest in the other facilities persists, the Fed may be required to step up its bond purchases to help keep financial conditions loose. While the Fed's balance sheet remains above $7 trillion, due primarily to massive bond buying this year, last week's decline marked the first since mid-March when the crisis began. "Unless demand for those new facilities stages a major upturn, it may not be long before Treasury purchases are ramped up once more," Hunter said.

