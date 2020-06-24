Europe's huge Web Summit tech conference is going ahead in December — but with a twist

Paddy Cosgrave, CEO and founder of Web Summit, speaking on stage during the opening night of Web Summit 2019 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal.

The annual tech conference Web Summit is set to go ahead in Lisbon, Portugal, from December 2-4, its organizers have said.

The event is one of Europe's largest technology gatherings — surpassed in size only by Mobile World Congress, which was canceled earlier this year — and there have been doubts about whether to run it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Web Summit, which is also the name of the company behind the conference, said in a statement Wednesday that it was forging ahead with plans to hold it in December. But the format will be different this time.

Web Summit will host up to 100,000 participants on an online platform the company developed to host its Collision tech conference, which is usually held physically in Toronto, Canada. The rebranded "Collision from Home" event attracted more than 30,000 attendees this week, Web Summit said.

"We have been building software that enables connections at events for over half a decade so we could pivot quite naturally online," Paddy Cosgrave, Web Summit's co-founder and CEO, said in a statement Wednesday.