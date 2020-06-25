Bowdoin College is welcoming freshmen to campus this fall — but most older students will stay home

Bowdoin College is planning to welcome students back to campus this fall. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's strategically reducing the number of students who will return.

"College campuses in this country are densely packed environments, and for most of the time, that's a wonderful thing," Bowdoin College President Clayton Rose told CNBC on Thursday. "But when you've got a public health crisis, and a highly contagious virus like the one we're dealing with now, having that kind of density is really problematic."

Instead, the private liberal arts college in Brunswick, Maine, is primarily having first-year and transfer students on campus this fall. Those whose home situations make online classes unfeasible also will be there, as will student residential advisors and a small group of seniors working on honors projects, Rose said.

"Our goal is to learn as much as we can in the fall with the group that we're going to have about how to safely run our campus, and then, if we do that properly, which is my expectation, and the world cooperates a little bit with us, then we will bring our seniors, juniors and sophomores back in the spring," Rose said on "The Exchange."

Bowdoin's strategy of welcoming some students back to campus comes as schools at all levels seek to devise plans for fall classes, after the coronavirus outbreak forced many to pivot to remote instruction in March.

Nearly 65% of colleges are planning for in-person classes this fall, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education, which is tracking the decisions of more than 1,000 schools. Many say they will be limiting class size and doing away with large lectures, for example.

Some schools such as the University of Notre Dame intend to move up the start of their fall semester in order to complete it by Thanksgiving, in hopes of getting ahead of an end-of-year resurgence of Covid-19 that some experts predict may occur. The California State University system, made up of 23 campuses, intends on having a mostly virtual fall.