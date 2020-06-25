Investors should start treating the British pound like an emerging markets currency, analysts say

The British pound is behaving like an emerging markets currency due to Brexit and liquidity conditions, Bank of America analysts claim.

In a note this week, Kamal Sharma and Myria Kyriacou, analysts at the bank, warned that the U.K.'s departure from the European Union would permanently change sentiment around sterling.

"Using turnover statistics from the BIS Triennial Survey alone one would conclude that the depth of the GBP market should have provided some cover against volatile market moves," they said. "This has not been the case and, in our view, Brexit is likely to permanently alter the way in which investors view the pound."

The BIS Triennial Survey, conducted every three years by the Bank for International Settlements — an organization owned by 62 central banks — analyzes the size and structure of global foreign exchange markets.

Sterling was trading 0.2% higher on Thursday at around $1.2444. It has suffered volatile swings in value since the U.K. voted to leave the European Union in June 2016, peaking at $1.4335 in April 2018.