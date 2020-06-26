Trump cancels trip to New Jersey after new coronavirus quarantine rule

U.S. President Donald Trump walks to the White House residence after exiting Marine One on the South Lawn on June 25, 2020 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump has cancelled a planned trip to New Jersey on Friday on the heels of a new order that demands visitors to the Garden State quarantine themselves after being in states with increasing numbers of coronavirus cases.

Trump had been scheduled to fly in Air Force One on Friday afternoon to Morristown, N.J., and then planned to stay the weekend at his golf course in Bedminster, N.J.

Two days ago, the White House said that Trump still planned to go to New Jersey despite the new order by Gov. Phil Murphy mandating that visitors who have been in states with high numbers of coronavirus cases quarantine for 14 days. Murphy's order mirrored identical mandates issued this week by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

Trump had traveled to Arizona on Tuesday for an event at a church. Arizona has an increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

"The president of the United States is not a civilian," said White House spokesman Judd Deere on Wednesday.

"Anyone who is in close proximity to him, including staff, guests, and press are tested for COVID-19 and confirmed to be negative," Deere said at that time. "With regard to Arizona, the White House followed it's COVID mitigation plan to ensure the President did not come into contact with anyone who was symptomatic or had not been tested."

"Anyone traveling in support of the president this weekend will be closely monitored for symptoms and tested for COVID."

Murphy's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's cancellation.

But Murphy, during an interview earlier on CNBC's "Squawk Box," spoke about Trump's then-scheduled visit, which the governor said would not be in conflict with his quarantine order.

"There is a carve out for essential workers and by any definition the president of the United States is an essential worker so the president is welcome obviously in New Jersey," Murphy said.

- Additional reporting by CNBC's Tucker Higgins

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.