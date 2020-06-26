Coronavirus live updates: Biden says he would require masks; Russia reports lowest daily new cases since April

The White House coronavirus task force is slated to hold its first news briefing in nearly two months Friday, as new coronavirus cases continue to surge across large parts of the country. Vice President Mike Pence will lead the briefing, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, but the briefing will take place at HHS offices rather than at the White House, where past briefings have been held.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
7:14 a.m. ET — Russia reported its lowest daily rise of new coronavirus infections since late April, Reuters reported, as the tally of Covid-19 cases climbed by 6,800 to 620,794.
The country's coronavirus response center said this was the first time Russia had reported fewer than 7,000 new cases of the virus over a 24-hour period since late April.
To date, Russia has reported the third-highest number of Covid-19 infections in the world, behind only the U.S. and Brazil, respectively. —Sam Meredith
7:11 a.m. ET — Presumptive Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden would require that Americans wear masks nationwide if he were president, he said in a taped interview with KDKA in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
"The one thing we do know is these masks make a gigantic difference," he said while wearing a mask. "I would insist that everybody out in public be wearing that mask. Anyone to reopen would have to make sure that they walked into a business that had masks."
Asked specifically whether he would use executive authority to mandate masks, Biden responded, "Yes. Yes, I would."
"I would do everything possible to make it required that people had to wear masks in public," he said.
Biden's stance on masks as an effective public health intervention stands in stark contrast to that of President Donald Trump, who has avoided appearing in public with a mask and has said that he thinks some people wear masks to signal disapproval of him. —Will Feuer
