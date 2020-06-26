Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Retail

Gap stock soars after Kanye West touts collaboration with his fashion brand Yeezy

Melissa Repko@melissa_repko
Key Points
  • Shares of Gap have soared nearly 17% in premarket trading.
  • In a tweet on Friday, Kanye West shared a photo of clothing being taken out of bag that says "developed by Yeezy and GAP."
  • Gap has been struggling to resonate with customers and the pandemic dealt it another blow.
Gilbert Carrasquillo | Getty

Gap shares soared Friday morning after Kanye West shared a photo that touted a collaboration with the retailer.

Shares were up by nearly 17% in premarket trading. The move added more than $500 million to Gap's market cap of $3.8 billion. 

In a tweet on Friday, West included a photo of clothing being taken out of bag that says "developed by Yeezy and GAP." The tweet was previously reported by Complex.

Gap has been struggling to resonate with customers and the coronavirus pandemic dealt it another blow.

This story is developing and will be updated.

—CNBC's Amelia Lucas contributed to this report. 