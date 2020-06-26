Gap stock soars after Kanye West touts collaboration with his fashion brand Yeezy

Gap shares soared Friday morning after Kanye West shared a photo that touted a collaboration with the retailer.

Shares were up by nearly 17% in premarket trading. The move added more than $500 million to Gap's market cap of $3.8 billion.

In a tweet on Friday, West included a photo of clothing being taken out of bag that says "developed by Yeezy and GAP." The tweet was previously reported by Complex.

Gap has been struggling to resonate with customers and the coronavirus pandemic dealt it another blow.

—CNBC's Amelia Lucas contributed to this report.