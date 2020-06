Lights shine from the U.S. Capitol dome prior to a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in Washington, December 18, 2019.

The next headwind for Wall Street could come straight from Washington, as Congress moves toward another fiscal package to help the economy recover from the coronavirus shutdowns.

The concerns are it may be too little, too late, and the path to get it done will likely be contentious.