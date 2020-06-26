What to know about getting Medicare if you are 65 or older and lost your job

An unfortunate side effect can accompany a job loss: no more employer-subsidized health insurance.

For people age 65 or older in that situation, Medicare is generally the solution. While some in that age group might already have signed up at age 65 when first eligible for coverage, others may have delayed fully enrolling due to qualifying health insurance elsewhere — i.e., through their job (or their spouse's).

While keeping your employer-based health insurance under a federal law known as COBRA may be possible, it also could be a more expensive proposition. For one, you'd have to pay the full premiums instead of your employer footing some or much of those monthly amounts.

More from Personal Finance:

Here are some tips for choosing a 'Medigap' policy

Where to get your tax return done for free

Helpful work-from-home tips from a telecommute pro

Worse yet, COBRA coverage does not count as qualifying insurance in place of Medicare. And if you miss certain deadlines for enrolling in Medicare without having acceptable coverage, you could pay life-lasting penalties.

And, of course, Medicare is not free.

"Some are surprised that, after working for decades and paying Medicare taxes, they still have to shell out money," said Elizabeth Gavino, founder of Lewin & Gavino in New York and an independent broker and general agent for Medicare plans.

Yet if you find yourself now without employer-based insurance, it may be the best option. And, there are ways to reduce your costs if your income has dropped significantly.

Here's what to know.