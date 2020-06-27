They were struggling to repay their student loans before the pandemic. Now it'll get worse

Almost all of the money Sam Seagraves used to make as an actor in Portland, Oregon, went toward her monthly student loan bill of $1,083.

Then the coronavirus pandemic hit.

With many production companies postponing or cancelling operations, Seagraves hasn't been hired for a role since March. The CARES Act granted people with federal student loans a break from their payments until the end of September, but Seagraves has had to dig into her small savings to continue paying her monthly private student loan bill of $700.

"I have enough saved to pay the private student loans through August; I'm not entirely sure how I'm going to pay them after that," Seagraves, 30, said. She owes around $75,000 nearly a decade after graduating from the University of Miami with a degree in acting.

"I already assumed I was going to be paying my student loans forever," she said. "But this is just a nightmare."

There was a student loan crisis before the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed the economy and threw tens of millions of Americans out of their jobs. The country's outstanding student loan balance is projected to swell to $2 trillion by 2022, and nearly 1 in 4 borrowers are behind on their payments. The loans have made it difficult for many Americans to buy houses and cars, start businesses and families, and save for their future.

Now, that will all get worse.

Some 10 million student loan borrowers could be out of work amid the recession, according to calculations by higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

"If you have less income, your ability to repay student loans will be affected," Kantrowitz said. "The highest priorities for student loan borrowers is to pay for food, medical care, housing and utilities, not repaying their student loans."