Here's the advice that set up multi-generational wealth for this Black family

Ivory Johnson is the founder of Delancey Wealth Management and a member of the CNBC Financial Advisors Council. In this interview, I asked him how issues of social justice interact with issues of economic justice.

Johnson told me it starts with a simple question: What creates wealth?

Johnson, a certified financial planner, discusses tax policies that favor wealthy people, skilled versus unskilled workers and the value of passing on skills.

Johnson is not just a savvy financial advisor, he's also a great storyteller.

Here's my favorite: When Johnson got his first significant job, he wanted to buy a fancy car. His dad suggested he get a car with a shower in it, because if he was going to spend that much money on a vehicle, he might as well live in it. He advised him to buy an apartment, not a fancy car, because an automobile is a depreciating asset.

Now Johnson owns an apartment, he is going to give it to his son.