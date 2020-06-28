One of SpaceX's most ambitious projects remains tethered to the ground — for now

A stack of 60 SpaceX Starlink satellites float in orbit above the Earth. Source: SpaceX

To fund its Martian ambitions, SpaceX intends to transform the Earth — blanketing the planet in ubiquitous internet coverage beamed down from a tight-fitting mesh of thousands of satellites. CEO Elon Musk expects this "Starlink" service to eventually generate $30 billion per year. In space, construction is advancing smoothly. SpaceX has already become the world's largest satellite operator, managing more than 500 satellites and counting. That's a fraction of the thousands it intends to launch, but enough for the system to reach Air Force cockpits and connect Musk to Twitter. The company intends to start beta testing in North America this summer. On the ground, however, SpaceX still has work to do. It has yet to unveil hardware to connect a customer's home to the satellites flying overhead. The company will also need a network of ground stations linking its satellites to the internet's physical backbone. Building these nodes is hardly rocket science: indeed 26 are already planned for the U.S. But without a crucial satellite upgrade, those stations will keep the network's coverage stuck largely to the land. "It's very much not initially a global service," says Tim Farrar, the president of TMF Associates, a satellite and telecom research firm, "even though the satellites are flying all over the place."

Beaming back global broadband

Efforts to beam data down from the skies have typically fallen into two categories: the very near and the very far. Google parent company Alphabet is deploying internet balloons about 12 miles above the ground in Kenya, for instance, and Facebook has its eye on solar-powered drones. These near-surface approaches are speedy, but each floating antenna has a limited geographic footprint. In contrast, companies like the Canadian communications firm Telesat have long operated handfuls of satellites in high orbits more than 20,000 miles above Earth's surface, where each machine can reach a wide swath of the planet. These systems offer global coverage, but snail-like connections, with round trip signals taking more than half a second. "That doesn't sound like a big deal, but a typical web page might have 100 round trips," says Telesat vice president Erwin Hudson. "It adds up." With Starlink, SpaceX joins a fray of companies, including Telesat, all racing to deliver the best of both worlds: "constellations" of satellites close enough to communicate with the ground in tens of milliseconds, but far enough to cover the planet with a reasonable number of satellites. To complete the service, however, SpaceX needs two more pieces of ground-based infrastructure.

Starlink's biggest land-based hurdle

Starlink's major terrestrial hurdle, Musk acknowledges, is the antenna that will get users online — the internet analog of the TV parabolic dish. Starlink's low-flying satellites zoom across the sky in about five minutes, and antennas will need to keep up. SpaceX's design has to balance technological sophistication with mass-market affordability. The company plans to use "phased array antennas," which can direct the machine's focus electronically rather than physically spinning it around. The technique simplifies the device mechanically, but comes at a high price. Farrar estimates that the gadget could cost more than $1,000, although Musk is targeting a price tag of under $300. In March, the FCC authorized SpaceX to distribute one million antennas, and SpaceX board members recently tested the devices (which reportedly resemble "UFOs on a stick"), but the company has not yet announced the retail version. Any satellite service also needs a network of ground stations to tap into existing fiber optic infrastructure. These are the points where the space network fuses with the world wide web. "What goes up must come down," Hudson said. SpaceX is preparing these "gateway" stations, too. The company has registered 26 locations with the FCC, each of which can host eight antennas. Some are SpaceX-owned properties while others belong to telecommunications companies, such as Level Three Communications, which can presumably supply high-speed hookups. Handfuls of mushroom-shaped domes — radar transparent weather protection for antennas — have recently cropped up on some of the lots.

Why 'crosslinking' is the key concept