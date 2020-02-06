There could be a new Elon Musk stock for investors to bet on: SpaceX's Starlink

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station carrying 60 Starlink satellites on November 11, 2019 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The Starlink constellation will eventually consist of thousands of satellites designed to provide world wide high-speed internet service.

SpaceX is considering spinning off its Starlink satellite business and taking it public in the next several years, CNBC confirmed on Thursday.

The move would take the fledgling satellite division of Elon Musk's space company and stand it up as a separate company through an initial public stock offering. SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell announced the company's thinking while speaking to a group of investors in Miami, Bloomberg reported earlier.

"Right now, we are a private company, but Starlink is the right kind of business that we can go ahead and take public," Shotwell reportedly said. "That particular piece is an element of the business that we are likely to spin out and go public."