Stock futures drop as U.S. coronavirus cases surge to record levels

Traders wearing masks work inside posts, on the first day of in-person trading since the closure during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 26, 2020.

U.S. stock futures fell on Sunday night as coronavirus cases keep surging in the U.S., stoking concerns about the economic reopening and recovery.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded 178 points lower, or 0.7%. S&P 500 futures slid by 0.7% and Nasdaq-100 futures dipped 0.8%.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed more than 2.5 million cases have been confirmed across the U.S. On Friday alone, there were 45,255 additional cases were reported, bringing the country's seven-day average to more than 41% from the prior week.

On Saturday, Florida reported a one-day record of cases of 9,636. The state reported an additional 8,577 on Sunday. Those figures were released after Florida once again banned drinking at bars on Friday. Texas — another state that has seen record spikes in coronavirus infections — rolled back on Friday some of its reopening measures. Arizona Gov. Dough Ducey said Friday cases in the state are "growing fast across all age groups and demographics."

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar warned on Sunday that the "window is closing" for the U.S. to curb the coronavirus outbreak.