Afraid of investing during a recession? Here are some lower-risk market bets so you don't just sit in cash

When unemployment is high, markets are volatile, and the economy is in a recession, you can be forgiven for wanting to stuff all your money under a mattress. Smart investors know, however, that letting your money sit idle can mean missed opportunities for growth and eroded value due to inflation. Depending upon your particular level of risk tolerance, there are some safer alternatives that can help keep you manage your money during uncertain financial times, and meet both short-term and long-term investing and savings goals. Considering options for an emergency fund is a good place to start.

For your emergency fund

For your 401(k)

One of the greatest virtues of 401(k) plans is that most offer a variety of investment options, and you can modify your allocations accordingly. The best option for the vast majority of investors is to stay the course – stay invested, and keep investing to maximize the impact of dollar cost averaging. If you're inclined to re-balance your portfolio, however, you can consider the following: Lowest Risk: Stable value or money market fund. Putting some money into a stable value or money market fund is the lowest risk option available in most 401(k) plans, and the closest thing to a cash equivalent. Most of these options yield around 1% or less, so consider whether you are comfortable with the possibility of missing out on gains as compared to other investment choices. Low Risk: Target-date fund. Target date mutual funds or ETFs generally include significant stock holdings, so losses are certainly possible. Still, because of dollar-cost averaging, investing on the way down (and then back up) into a well-managed, well-diversified target-date fund can be a sensible choice. Variable Risk: Bond fund and precious metal fund. Quality bond funds and precious metal funds are generally regarded as "safer" investments – the latter especially in times of expected inflation or general volatility. Still, these investments can lose value, so choose wisely.

For your long-term savings, investments