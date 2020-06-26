These 5 remote jobs pay more than $60,000 a year

With coronavirus cases swelling across the country again, many offices won't be opening up any time soon.

More than 60% of employees say they're working remotely during the pandemic — and more than half hope not to return to the days of commutes and cubicles.

But some remote jobs pay better than others.

As the option to work remotely becomes more popular, CNBC spoke with Julia Pollak, a labor economist at online jobs marketplace ZipRecruiter, about some of the higher-paying positions.

Here are five professions that pay more than $60,000 a year.