These 5 remote jobs pay more than $60,000 a year

Annie Nova@AnnieReporter
Key Points
  • Many workers won't be returning to an office any time soon. 
  • Here are five of the better-paying jobs that allow you to work from home. 
Hanna Budzko

With coronavirus cases swelling across the country again, many offices won't be opening up any time soon. 

More than 60% of employees say they're working remotely during the pandemic — and more than half hope not to return to the days of commutes and cubicles. 

But some remote jobs pay better than others. 

As the option to work remotely becomes more popular, CNBC spoke with Julia Pollak, a labor economist at online jobs marketplace ZipRecruiter, about some of the higher-paying positions.

Here are five professions that pay more than $60,000 a year. 

1. Technical writer 

Nycretoucher | Getty Images

Average annual pay: $68,640

Number of job openings as of June 10: 2,308

2. Financial analyst 

Andrew Brookes

Average annual pay: $67,900

Number of job openings as of June 10: 5,242

3. Proposal writer

WavebreakMedia | Getty Images

Average annual pay: $67,047

Number of job openings as of June 10: 449

4. Web designer 

Kohei Hara | Getty Images

Average annual pay: $60,202

Number of job openings as of June 10: 791

5. Translator 

filadendron

Average annual pay: $60,118

Number of job openings as of June 10: 178

Earning