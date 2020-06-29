Bill would give low-income college students access to $1,200 stimulus checks

A bill in Congress seeks to give stimulus checks to one group previously shut out: low-income college students.

Many college students are still claimed by their parents as dependents. But because they're often age 17 or over, they're not eligible to receive stimulus payments based on eligibility requirements in the CARES Act.

More from Personal Finance:

Marco Rubio bill would give stimulus checks to U.S. families with non-citizens

Next coronavirus legislation could usher in a second set of stimulus checks

Many young adults bypassed for stimulus checks push to change that

Now, Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., has introduced a bill to give low-income students access to that money.

"Colleges and universities across the country have shuttered to limit the spread of Covid-19," Rush said in a statement. "While these closures have protected students from illness, they have also forced many students to return home to families who simply cannot afford the unexpected financial burden of suddenly having one, two or even three additional mouths to feed."