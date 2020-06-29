One stock well above its 200-day moving average has more room to run, traders agree

The 200-day dread is creeping in. With stocks dropping Friday as coronavirus cases rise in some reopened states, the stocks most above their 200-day moving averages are looking increasingly at risk of mean reversion.

Stocks most above their 200-day moving averages Stock % above 200-day moving average Nvidia (NVDA) 47% PayPal Holdings (PYPL) 47% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) 44% Amazon.com (AMZN) 37% Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) 35% eBay (EBAY) 34% Netflix (NFLX) 31% Adobe (ADBE) 31% Autodesk (ADSK) 31% Apple (AAPL) 28% Clorox Co. (CLX) 27% Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) 25%

One stock stands out from the pack in terms of its potential to keep climbing, two traders agreed Friday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "From our perspective right now, momentum isn't necessarily a bad thing," Craig Johnson, senior technical research analyst at Piper Sandler, said in Friday's interview. In the case of Chipotle Mexican Grill, there have been 37 times since the stock began publicly trading that it crossed a 20% premium to its 200-day moving average, Johnson said. His research found that in 78% of those instances, Chipotle shares traded an average of 9.9% higher within 60 trading days. "When I come back and I look at this chart, it looks like we're losing momentum," Johnson said. "We're above our 200-day moving average. Bur we may end up just going sideways and just sort of consolidating in here."