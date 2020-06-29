Lawmakers worry debit-card stimulus payments come with high fees, compromise personal information

Getty Images

For millions of Americans, federal stimulus of up to $1,200 per person has been the most highly anticipated payment of the year. But not everyone received their money the same way. Americans who were paid first generally got their money via direct deposit, while others received paper checks in the mail. The government also tried something new: sending the payments to some recipients by prepaid debit cards. Now, a group of lawmakers on Capitol Hill is expressing concerns about those debit cards. The stimulus payments were authorized by Congress with the $2 trillion CARES Act. Individuals may receive up to $1,200 and married couples up to $2,400, plus $500 per child under 17, provided they fall within certain income thresholds.

About 4 million Americans will receive their stimulus payments via debit card, the Treasury Department has said. A total of at least 171 million stimulus checks are expected to be deployed. So far, the government has sent out about 160 million payments. A group of Democratic Senators, led by Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.; Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; and Jack Reed, D-R.I., sent a letter to the Treasury Department and IRS last week regarding the debit cards. Treasury did not notify the Americans who would receive debit cards to tell them how their payment would be sent, the senators wrote. Because the debit cards arrive in plain envelopes labelled "Money Network Cardholder Services," many people did not recognize the payments and possibly threw them out.

Coronavirus legislation could usher in a second set of stimulus checks The senators also complained about high fees to replace lost cards. While the IRS has waived a $7.50 fee to replace a lost card, which usually takes seven to 10 days, getting your new card sooner will cost you $17. "We are seriously concerned about imposing these fees on individuals who urgently need the direct cash assistance to which they are entitled under the CARES Act," the lawmakers wrote. Other fees associated with the debit cards may also apply. That includes $2.00 for each out-of-network ATM withdrawal and a $5.00 per over-the-counter bank withdrawal. The senators also expressed concern about the amount of personal information the debit cards require recipients to share. Just to register their cards, individuals must provide "substantial" personal details, the lawmakers said.

"These burdens are all the more concerning given that these individuals did not request a prepaid debit card and are unable to request a preferred method of receiving their stimulus payment with the IRS," the senators wrote. Further, the lawmakers expressed concern that that personal information could be shared with third parties for marketing or other commercial purposes. The cards are issued by MetaBank N.A., the Treasury Department's financial agent, and are managed by Money Network Financial, LLC. In order to activate their cards and move their money, individuals must divulge personal financial information.