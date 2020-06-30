Advisors need to listen more to keep clients on board, study says

Financial advisors are largely an optimistic bunch when it comes to growing their practices, new research shows.

Yet they know they have some work to do to make that happen.

While most advisors expect growth in their assets under management to come primarily from new and existing clients rather than market returns, they also say their client-relationship skills need improvement, according to a suvey from Natixis Investment Managers.

"It's about being stronger at actively listening and understanding what clients are really saying," said Dave Goodsell, executive director of Natixis' Center for Investor Insight. "You'd think if you do that, you'll have clients with you for a longer period of time."

The survey canvassed 300 U.S. financial professionals — wealth managers, registered investment advisors, financial planners, and wirehouse and independent broker-dealers — who collectively manage $28.9 billion in client assets. The research, done in March and April, is part of a larger global study of advisors.

The survey comes amid economic uncertainty springing from the coronavirus pandemic and anticipated continued volatility in the markets. While the stock market has recovered from its lows in late March, ongoing volatility is expected. So far this year, the S&P 500 index has lost about 5.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down roughly 11.4%.