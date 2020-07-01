Coronavirus is expected to tank U.S. auto sales in the second quarter

Cars sit in a dealership lot on the first day that dealerships are allowed to open to the public on May 20, 2020 in Linden, New Jersey.

Fiat Chrysler's U.S. vehicle sales in the second quarter fell by 38.6% as the coronavirus caused consumers to stay at home, and dealerships and factories to shutter.

The hefty decline is in-line with what analysts expected for the automaker, which is among the first to report its second-quarter sales. Sales were forecast to fall by about 34% in the second quarter, including declines of 24% to 30% in June alone, according to auto research firms Edmunds and TrueCar's ALG.

There were no bright spots for Fiat Chrysler in the second quarter as every one of its six brands reported sales declines of between 21% and 63%. For the first half of the year, sales were off 25.8% for the Italian-American automaker.

Jeff Kommor, head of U.S. sales for Fiat Chrysler, said retail sales to consumers have been rebounding since bottoming in April, however fleet sales to governments and businesses have been canceled or delayed.