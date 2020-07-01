Taxes may be the top reason why Americans want to renounce their citizenship

Regardless of where you live on this planet, if you're an American, Tax Day is on July 15.

Perhaps nobody feels this as keenly as taxpayers who reside in foreign countries. Seven out of 10 U.S. citizens abroad don't think they should be required to file U.S. taxes, according to a survey by Greenback Expat Tax Services.

The firm polled more than 4,000 American expatriates from March to June 2020.

"It continues to be a thorn in the side for these individuals," said Miranda Pruitt, content strategist for Greenback Expat Tax Services. "It remains something they struggle with, the extra reporting requirements and forms they have to fill out at tax time."

Indeed, a fifth of the participants said they were seriously considering giving up their citizenship in the near term — and close to 4 in 10 of these people said this decision was driven by the burden of filing taxes each year.

In fact, more than 2,900 Americans took the step of renouncing their U.S. citizenship between Jan. 1 and March 31 of this year, according to data from the IRS and Treasury Department.