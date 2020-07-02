UK says 'we will not duck our historic responsibilities' to Hong Kongers, offers path to citizenship

The U.K. is offering around 3 million Hong Kong residents a path to British citizenship after a new national security law was imposed in the city, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.
That announcement came after Beijing passed and implemented a new national security law in Hong Kong. Raab called the move "grave and deeply disturbing."
"The enactment and imposition of this national security law constitute a clear and serious breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration," U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament on Wednesday.
The Sino-British Joint Declaration signed by then Chinese Premier Zhao Ziyang and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher guarantees Hong Kong's autonomy under the "one country, two systems" framework. The city was a British colony for over 150 years before being transferred back to China in 1997.
The new national security law is spurring concerns about excessive oversight from Beijing and eroding rights and freedoms in Hong Kong.
About 3 million Hong Kongers are eligible for British National (Overseas) passports. There were 357,156 BN(O) passport holders as of April 17.
The new measures extend the visa rights of BN(O) passport holders, allowing them to stay in the U.K. for five years with the ability to work or study. That's far greater than the six months previously allowed.
After five years, the passport holders will be able to apply for settled status and citizenship, according to information on the U.K. government website.
"This is a special, bespoke, set of arrangements developed for the unique circumstances we face and in light of our historic commitment to the people of Hong Kong," said Raab in Parliament.
"We want a positive relationship with China. But, we will not look the other way on Hong Kong, and we will not duck our historic responsibilities to its people," he added.
The U.S. and Taiwan are also looking into helping those who want to leave Hong Kong.
In the U.S., a bipartisan bill known as the "Hong Kong Safe Harbor Act" would grant Hong Kongers priority refugee status. Introduced in both chambers of Congress this week, the bill would enable those who fear political persecution from China to more quickly leave the city.
Taiwan on Wednesday set up an office to help resettle fleeing Hong Kongers.