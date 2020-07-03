French prime minister resigns paving the way for a government reshuffle

France's Prime Minister Edouard Philippe resigned from government Friday, just days after being reelected as mayor of the northern city of La Havre.

In a statement, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said Philippe had handed in the resignation of the government, but that the current cabinet would remain in charge of governmental affairs until a new team was put in place.

In France, the president — the main political figure — selects the prime minister, who then forms the government.

As such, the resignation paves the way for a cabinet reshuffle. It comes after speculation that Macron was preparing a reshuffle to focus on the economic recovery post-coronavirus.

This is a breaking news story and is being updated.