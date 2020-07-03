July Fourth car shopping comes with some deals but less of a selection. Here's what to expect

If you're hoping to score a good deal on a new car during July Fourth sales events, it will be a mixed bag. While manufacturers and dealerships are offering special deals on some models to prop up sales amid the pandemic, inventory is down due to coronavirus-related disruptions in manufacturing. "We've seen incentives continue to move up across the industry in recent weeks, despite the fact that inventory is falling," said Kelsey Mays, senior consumer affairs editor of Cars.com.

A sign advising customers to practice social distancing is displayed on the door of a General Motors Co. Buick and GMC car dealership in Woodbridge, New Jersey, on May 20. Angus Mordant | Bloomberg | Getty Images

New-car inventory at the beginning of June was down by a third, compared to the same time last year, according to research from Edmunds.com. At the same time, June auto sales climbed about 3.3% from May, although they are down by 30% compared to a year earlier, according to estimates from Cox Automotive. "People will still see deals … but we can all be very specific about what we want — the color, the options — and that's harder to find for a lot of cars," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds. "New car sales have not been great throughout the pandemic, but pretty decent, and some dealers are running out of inventory," Caldwell said.

Among consumers planning to buy over the Fourth of July weekend, 69% plan to purchase a new car, according to a Cars.com survey done in June. Another 23% said they'd buy a used car (including certified pre-owned) and 8% were undecided. Shoppers should also be prepared for a different buying experience. In a business known for its personal interaction, the pandemic forced many dealerships to move much of the process online in March and April amid shutdowns and stay-at-home orders. "We've seen 50% of dealers and 70% of inventory on Cars.com presented as digital sales with a home delivery and virtual appointment," Mays said. "In many cases, the documents can be signed online, but it depends on the location."

Even if the dealership is open, they don't want swarms of people there. Jessica Caldwell Executive director of insights at Edmunds