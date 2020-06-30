Fun money lessons for your kids this summer

Playing games with coins is one way to teach kids about money Source: Diana David Joseph

She also spends her time running a Facebook group and website called Parent Vault, which she started as a response to schools shutting down during the pandemic. It's now replaced its daily lesson plans with weekly, themed camps — including one on entrepreneurship and an upcoming one that will focus on personal finance. "There is tremendous economic uncertainty that is impacting some families very directly," Joseph said. "All of this makes parents particularly keen to teach their kids about personal finance and create teachable moments around topics that are relevant to kids." Here are ways you can incorporate financial lessons throughout the day for your kids, no matter their age.

Talk about it

Use meal times to talk to your kids about money. "It's important to include children in the conversations," Morrison said. At around the age of 3 years to 5 years old, kids may be too young for financial concepts but you can start building a foundation. Part of it is even just hearing the words and learning money vocabulary, said Morrison. Between 6 and 12, they can start absorbing more concrete information and develop healthy habits. You can also talk about current events, said Henske, like how to help small businesses struggling right now and whether or not buying a gift card makes good financial sense. Discussing what's happening now also helps them understand the importance of trying to save for an emergency event.

Making and saving money

With kids around the house more, let them come up with ways they can earn some extra money. They can propose a job and then you can have a discussion about how much it is worth, suggested Tim Sheehan, CEO & co-founder of Greenlight, which provides debit cards and savings accounts for kids. Accounts for children on Greenlight have now hit a total of $25 million in savings. "They start to connect that to: Money doesn't grow on trees," he said "You have to earn it. You do work." Then, have them purchase things they want with their own money. "What you are really teaching them to do is live within their means," Sheehan explained. "That is huge for when they are out on their own." If possible, start a savings account for your children. Show them the statements every month. For instance, the micro-investing app Acorns just launched Acorns Early to help parents save and invest for their children. They can start with just $5 and the kids can access the funds once they reach adulthood. The platform recently began a campaign — #beginatbirth — that gives all babies born in 2020 a free Acorns Early account until age 18.

Make it 'real'

You can also involve your children in projects, such as starting a business or building a small stock portfolio. "Have kids start opening up their own investment accounts and think through what stocks you would buy," Henske advised. Or, you can simulate stock trading through the SIFMA Foundation's stock market game. Joseph had her 8-year-old daughter Hannah play stock trading with the London Stock Exchange's fantasy game.

She also worked with her on several business plans. Hannah started with slime and bracelets, but after some market research determined they weren't likely to be profitable ventures, she eventually settled on an event-planning business. "I've been completely impressed by her ability to think this through in a much deeper way than we would have if we didn't have this shelter-in-place coronavirus situation," Joseph said. In normal times, "we would have done one business plan and called it a day and gone to soccer practice," she added. For her 6-year-olds, she did a penny-stacking race. When the time was up, whoever had the largest stack won — and then they counted how many they had.

Have a movie night

If your kids are in middle school or high school, a movie night can turn into lessons about money, said Henske. He has watched several films with his kids. "The Big Short," which tells the story of the 2008 crisis, and "Wall Street" are two examples. "Trading Places," "Moneyball," "Dark Waters" and the "Pursuit of Happyness" are others on his list. At the end of the day, it's all about finding pockets of time to squeeze in some fun but informative exercises. "A little financial literacy has some shelf space at a timely point in our history right now," Henske said.

