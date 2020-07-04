If you miss travel, road trips could be your key to safer summer getaways

Travel is making a comeback, but like most everything else, expect to see some changes.

Maybe you have vacation days to spend. You want to go somewhere — and you also want to stay safe. So you're unlikely to fly and you may want to avoid hotel stays.

That means you could be looking at a day trip, like more than three-quarters of Americans who expect to take one this year, according to a survey from the American Hotel and Lodging Association. Those who said they'd take an overnight trip were more likely to stay with family or friends (43%) than in a hotel (39%).

People are also looking to rent or buy RVs, with a private bathroom one of the top draws.

Even a short trip can be good for you. Most survey respondents said it's a boon to their mental health, according to the survey, and that it reduces stress.

Here are some tips for safer summer travel.

