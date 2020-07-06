Goldman lowers economic outlook as U.S. copes with rising coronavirus cases

Rising coronavirus cases will limit growth in what will be an otherwise robust third-quarter rebound in the U.S., according to Goldman Sachs.

The bank's economists now see third-quarter gross domestic product rising by 25% on an annualized basis. That's down from the initial estimate of 33%, with the reduction due primarily to concerns that increasing virus cases in states such as Florida, Texas and Arizona will slow the pace of reopening.

"The sharp increase in confirmed coronavirus infections in the US has raised fears that the recovery might soon stall," Jan Hatzius, Goldman's chief economist, said in a note. "Although a significant part of the increase reflects higher testing volumes ... a broader look at the CDC criteria for reopening shows that not only new cases but also positive test rates, the share of doctor visits for covid-like symptoms, and hospital capacity utilization have deteriorated meaningfully in the last few weeks."

GDP fell 5% in the first quarter, part of a mostly self-induced recession aimed at stopping the coronavirus spread. It was the biggest one-quarter drop since the fourth quarter of 2008, during the Great Recession.

As cases decreased, states slowly began reopening amid hopes that the sharp drawdown would be short-lived. Indeed, even if Goldman's reduced call is correct, that would mark, by a wide margin, the biggest quarterly rebound since at least 1947.

The U.S. has seen 340,000 new virus cases over the past week, a rise of 13.4%. That has come with 3,447 deaths, a 2.9% increase.