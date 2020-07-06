Coronavirus live updates: Scientists call on WHO to recognize airborne virus risk; 70 countries warn of HIV drug shortages

An average of 661,811 people a day passed through U.S. airport security during the July 4 holiday weekend, up more than 90% compared with first five days of June. but the figures remain far below last year's levels. TSA's holiday weekend traffic was down more than 72% from the same period of 2019.

Airlines now have to contend with a rising number of coronavirus cases during what is the peak period for air travel.

Carriers scrambling to convince travelers it's safe to travel, stepping up cleaning procedures and requiring masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Airlines, however, are diverging on whether to physically distance passengers on board flights. Some airlines, including Delta and Southwest, have been limiting the number of seats they sell on flights to space travelers out more on their planes. Other airlines, such as American and United aren't blocking seats but instead, say they notify travelers if the plane is filling up. —Leslie Josephs



