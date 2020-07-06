NY Gov. Cuomo says President Donald Trump is 'enabling' the coronavirus pandemic

President Donald Trump is exacerbating the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. by downplaying the problem and telling Americans they don't have to wear a mask, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

Trump "says a lot of things, right? They're not necessarily facts, they're not necessarily true," Cuomo said at a press briefing. Cuomo said Trump makes up facts and science. "He wants to deny the Covid virus. He has from day one. 'Well it's just like the flu. Well it's going to be gone by Easter. It's going to get warm and disappear like a miracle.' He's said all of things, and none of them were true."

He said Trump could help curb the outbreak in the U.S., the worst in the world, by simply acknowledging the problem and by wearing a mask in public.

"If he does not acknowledge that, then he's facilitating the virus. He's enabling the virus. How did this become a political statement?," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.