Half of Nevada's businesses failed to follow rules on masks, state investigators say

Nevada is among the states with the fastest rising rates of infection, and state investigators have reported fewer than 50% of the businesses observed on July 2 complied with the governor's order requiring face masks in public.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has promised "swift and decisive" action this week against industries that continue to flout the rules.

In a statement released July 3, he reprimanded businesses that aren't following social distancing and face covering guidelines.

"You're not only jeopardizing people's health, but you're also jeopardizing your fellow businesses, your industry, and our overall economy," Sisolak said.

License enforcement teams from cities and counties across the state were out in force over the long holiday weekend. The Nevada Gaming Control Board said it had opened 111 regulatory cases for non-compliance since casinos reopened on June 4.

Worries and rumors about casinos closing again have been published on local blogs. Las Vegas Sands, MGM Resorts and Caesars have told CNBC the rumors are baseless, and there are no plans to close again voluntarily.

Sisolak's threat to take action is being taken seriously in this state that is so heavily reliant on travel, tourism and gaming — all industries where people congregate in groups.

The casinos are cracking down internally. MGM Resorts emailed out a memo to employees, reminding them of social distancing and face covering rules, and asking them to report non-compliance of coworkers. Failure to do so will result in progressive disciplinary action, MGM warned.