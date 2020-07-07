Brazil's Bolsonaro tested for coronavirus after feeling unwell, reporting a high temperature

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during ceremony to inaugurate the Main Spacial Operations Center (COPE-P) amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at the Comando de Operações Aeroespaciais on June 23, 2020 in Brasilia.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has undergone another test for the coronavirus, shortly after the presidential palace said the right-wing leader had displayed symptoms consistent with Covid-19.

Bolsonaro told supporters gathered outside the presidential palace in Brasilia on Monday that he had taken a test for the virus and "everything is fine."

Speaking while wearing a face mask, he also said that a separate medical exam had shown his lungs were "clean," according to a video broadcast on a YouTube channel.

A couple of local news sources — including an affiliate to CNN in Brazil — have reported that Bolsonaro has tested positive for the virus, but this has not been verified by CNBC or officially confirmed.

A government spokesperson was not immediately available to comment when contacted by CNBC on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, the presidential palace said that Bolsonaro was currently in good health but told NBC News that he had been feeling unwell and was running a fever of 38 degrees Celsius (about 100.4 Fahrenheit).

Local media has reported Bolsonaro has canceled all his official activities until he gets the results of his test for Covid-19. The results are expected at around 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday.